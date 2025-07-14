The Trump administration has just imposed new tariffs on key trade partners, including a hefty 30% on the EU and Mexico. While these will only be effective as of August 1st, the U.S. is now in a situation
Markets Aren't Calling Trump's Bluff - They're Pricing A USD Crisis
Summary
- The S&P 500’s 6.43% YTD gain in USD masks a decline when measured against gold (-14.86%), BTC (-18.76%), and DXY (-3.31%), reflecting the USD’s collapse rather than a true rally.
- Trump’s new aggressive tariffs, including 30% on the EU and Mexico, and fiscal policies like the “Big, Beautiful, Bill” are driving USD weakness by increasing debt and economic uncertainty.
- Markets are not ignoring tariffs but pricing in a loss of USD credibility. Türkiye’s currency collapse due to central bank interference can be a tale of caution for what's next.
- To hedge turmoil, I favor real assets—U.S. equities, Bitcoin, and gold—while minimizing USD cash exposure, expecting equities to rally, especially if the USD weakens further.
