Super Micro Computer Remains Fairly Priced Despite The Decline
Summary
- Super Micro Computer benefits from surging AI and data center demand, but its valuation remains stretched even after a significant stock price decline.
- SMCI's innovation, especially in direct liquid cooling, positions it well for future growth, but margin pressures and delayed customer projects are near-term risks.
- Given the current valuation and lingering uncertainties, I rate SMCI as Hold and see better AI investment opportunities elsewhere at more reasonable prices.
