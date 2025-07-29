My Favorite Retirement Strategy - And 3 Dividend Stocks That Perfectly Fit It

Jul. 29, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , 32 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • I build my retirement portfolio using a pyramid strategy: growth stocks for compounding, mid-yielders to hold forever, and income picks for later-stage cash flow.
  • As time passes, I plan to shift from low-yield growth into high-yield income stocks, without sacrificing total return or yield-on-cost along the way.
  • This strategy blends flexibility with discipline. Start early, think in baskets, and use growth today to fund income tomorrow.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Patagonien-Brauerei und Moreno See Blick Circuito Chico - Bariloche, Patagonien, Argentinien

diegograndi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

"An investor without investment objectives is like a traveler without a destination." - Ralph Seger

Introduction

On Sunday, I wrote an article revealing my entire portfolio. For that, I applied the pyramid approach, a super simple concept based

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.54K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FIX, UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIX--
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
CNI--
Canadian National Railway Company
CSWC--
Capital Southwest
CNR:CA--
Canadian National Railway Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News