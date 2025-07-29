The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is a Buy on the back of strong momentum. Fundamentally, an ETF that seeks to gain from the AI tailwinds and overall semis supply chain growth is almost a must-have in one's core portfolio
SMH Is A Concentrated Play That Works
Summary
- VanEck Semiconductor ETF is a Buy due to strong AI-driven momentum, robust earnings, and consistent outperformance versus broader tech indices like QQQ.
- The ETF's market-cap weighting leads to heavy concentration in Nvidia and other dominant players, which is justified by their AI ecosystem leadership.
- While some global semiconductor leaders are missing, SMH's portfolio still remains well-positioned for AI tailwinds and continued sector growth.
- Investors should expect volatility, but SMH's risk/reward profile and historical outperformance make it a core holding for growth-focused portfolios.
