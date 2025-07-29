Lowe's Stock: Dividend Doesn't Lie

Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lowe's faces near-term headwinds from soft sales, inflation, and tariff uncertainties.
  • LOW's cash generation and dividend growth remain resilient.
  • The latest dividend increase of 4.3% YOY may seem modest, but it already pushed the yield to the most attractive levels in 10 years.
  • I expect growth recovery to start in the next 1-2 years, supported by resilient Pro demand, online sales, and digital initiatives.
The Lowe"s store in Warren, Pennsylvania, USA

Althom

LOW Stock: Latest Earnings and Dividend Declaration

We last covered Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock more than a year ago, in August 2024. The article reviewed its Q2 2024 earnings and rated the stock as a buy

This article was written by

Envision Research
18.2K Followers

Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 20+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

He leads the investing group Envision Early Retirement along with Sensor Unlimited where they offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

