It took five years before the internet transitioned into a mania which created the internet price bubble. We think AI is on the verge of doing something similar. If so, don’t avoid it; invest in it; it’s the most dynamic part of the
Why You Should Buy The AI Bubble
Summary
- AI may be approaching a mania stage similar to the late-90s internet bubble, presenting both high-risk and high-reward opportunities.
- I currently advocate participating in AI, but with full awareness that it is probably entering the bubble stage.
- Key signs of an AI mania will include a surging number of AI ETFs, widespread AI hype, and excessive valuations—monitor these to gauge bubble intensity.
- Predicting a bubble's end is nearly impossible, but I use proprietary sentiment indicators and also WTAI as an AI proxy to gain insight.
