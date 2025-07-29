Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Sarah Lee - Head of Investor Relations
Daniel Shugar - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Howard Wenger - Director & President
Charles Boynton - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Dimple Gosai - BofA Securities, Research Division
Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Ben Kallo - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research, LLC
Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for standing by. My name is Jason, and I will be your conference operator today. Today's call is being recorded. I would like to welcome everyone to Nextracker's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a Q&A session. At this time, for opening remarks, I'd like to pass the call over to Ms. Sarah Lee, Head of Investor Relations. Sarah, you may begin.
Sarah Lee
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nextracker's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call. I'm Sarah Lee, Nextracker's Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by Dan Shugar, our CEO and Founder; Howard Wenger, our President; and Chuck Boynton, our CFO.
Following brief prepared remarks, we will transition to a Q&A session. As a reminder, there will be a replay of this call posted on the IR website along with the earnings press release and shareholder letter. Today's call contains statements regarding our business, financial performance and operations, including our business and our industry that may be considered forward-looking statements, and such statements involve risks and uncertainties
- Read more current NXT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts