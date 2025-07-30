In 2019, I published a very bullish outlook on United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) in "United States Antimony: 'Department Of Defense Put' To Rescue Share Prices." That article fell squarely into the "being right too early" category, as shares
United States Antimony: Bull Run May Continue If Mining Ability Proven By September
Summary
- United States Antimony Corporation's valuation hinges on successful Alaska mining and smelting expansion, with potential for significant revenue growth if projects deliver as planned.
- Geopolitical dynamics, especially China's export restrictions, drive antimony prices, but a theoretical reversal could trigger price crashes and hurt UAMY's profitability.
- Despite a speculative rally in critical metal stocks and high short interest, UAMY's low cash burn, huge revenue growth estimates, and niche focus offer portfolio diversification and upside.
- I am slightly bullish on UAMY, favoring small positions now and adding on dips, contingent on mine development execution and sustained antimony shortages.
- UAMY may face significant volatility over the coming two months as we begin to see a clearer picture of its mining ability out of Alaska and potential executive branch support.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UAMY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.