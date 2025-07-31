Just went through Teradyne’s (NASDAQ:TER) Q2 2025 numbers and figured I’d share a breakdown for anyone tracking the name. Not a blockbuster quarter, but definitely some interesting signals under the hood, especially if you’re following the AI test space.
Teradyne Just Flipped The AI Switch: Breakout Earnings, Volume, And A Possible Re-Rating In Progress
Summary
- Teradyne’s Q2 2025 was not a blockbuster quarter, but there were definitely some interesting signals under the hood, especially if you’re following the AI test space.
- Revenue came in at $652M, down about 4.7% YoY. Gross margin took a hit, down 170 bps to 57.3%. The memory test business is still soft, and robotics also showed weakness. However, AI-related SoC demand showed up in a big way.
- Operating margin dropped to 15.1% (non-GAAP), down 250 bps from a year ago. Not ideal, but again, they’re in investment mode, and the revenue mix (more robotics + less memory) dragged things down a bit.
- AI compute and networking are becoming core drivers for the company’s business. AI compute is no longer a "nice-to-have" growth angle for Teradyne, it’s becoming foundational. Networking demand is also outperforming.
