In the world of equity investing, the dominant narrative often revolves around growth stories—rising revenues, market expansion, and disruptive innovations. While growth is an essential component of valuation, it is far from the only factor that determines long-term investment success.Coming from a credit bond investing background, I have always approached investments with a different lens—one rooted in cash flows, capital structure, and capital allocation. In credit markets, survival and long-term sustainability take precedence over aggressive expansion. The ability of a company to generate consistent free cash flows, manage debt effectively, and allocate capital wisely often determines whether it can weather economic downturns and emerge stronger. I believe these same principles can be utilized to enhance success in equity investing

