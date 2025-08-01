Super Micro Should Get A Super Catalyst (Earnings Preview)

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group

Summary

  • I maintain my Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, Inc., expecting a strong Q4 driven by robust AI demand, new product launches, and global expansion.
  • SMCI's recent margin pressures and Q3 reset have set a low bar for Q4, creating a high probability for a double-beat on revenue and EPS.
  • The company’s rapid expansion in liquid-cooled and Blackwell-based AI solutions, plus a $20 billion DataVolt partnership, positions SMCI for a strong Q4 shipment ramp and margin recovery.
  • Valuation remains attractive at 16x forward EV/EBITDA, with potential upside to $81.25/share if margin recovery and order monetization materialize.
  • Risks exist if Q4 disappoints, but I believe the ongoing Blackwell ramp and DCBBS rollout will catalyze further gains; recovery rally isn't done yet.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

My Coverage Of SMCI Stock

I've been covering Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) since January 2024, initially rating the stock as a Buy, and then withdrawing that rating and assigning it again as the market conditions and the

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.75K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
SMCI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News