Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced Q2 earnings Thursday evening, disappointing investors with an adjusted EPS of $0.12, significantly below the $1.49 analyst consensus. Its net revenue came in at $1.42B, about 11% lower than expected. Losses were seen in most segments, with lower subscription and services sales, transaction revenue, and
Coinbase: Q2 Disappointment Highlights Crypto Retail-To-Institution Transition
Summary
- Coinbase's Q2 report disappointed investors with weaker sales in key segments and lower trading volumes despite a rise in Bitcoin.
- Coinbase's future is increasingly tied to institutional flows within a more regulated market, offsetting retail weakness but raising questions about long-term crypto fundamentals.
- COIN's valuation remains stretched around that of traditional exchanges, with high growth expectations offset by greater risks given the youth and volatility of the crypto market.
- Short term, I see no strong bearish case, but I remain skeptical of crypto's long-term viability and would not buy COIN at current levels, expecting an eventual reversal.
- COIN's Q3 outlook improves with Ethereum's surge, but I expect retail investors will shift toward lower-cost crypto ETFs over the next year.
