The Health Care sector is next to last in YTD returns among the 11 S&P 500 areas. Its valuation has sunk to a paltry 16x forward earnings estimates, significantly below its long-term average, while the Vanguard Health Care Index Fund
VHT: Health Care Sector Bruised Again In July, Spotting Possible Support (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- VHT is attractively valued at 16x forward earnings, but sector momentum is weak and technicals remain bearish.
- Healthcare sector underperforms YTD, with key holdings like UNH and LLY facing significant declines, increasing near-term downside risk.
- VHT's portfolio is large-cap heavy and offers a solid dividend yield, but concentration risk and volatility are elevated.
- I maintain a Hold rating; I'd upgrade to Buy near $220 support or if technical resistance is decisively broken.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.