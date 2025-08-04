Putnam Large Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Putnam Large Cap Value Fund posted a positive return and outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index.
  • Broad US equity markets delivered strong gains for the second quarter, while value stocks posted a solid, yet more muted, gain.
  • Stock selection in financials, utilities, information technology, and consumer staples. Stock selection in health care, industrials, and communication services.

Businessman Stands With Flag On Top Of Tall Stack Of Coins

DNY59

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Broad US equity markets delivered strong gains for the second quarter, while value stocks posted a solid, yet more muted, gain.
  • Contributors: Stock selection in financials, utilities, information technology, and consumer staples.
  • Detractors: Stock selection in

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.6K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About PEIYX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PEIYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEIYX
--
PEYAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News