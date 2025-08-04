On April 1 of this year, Renasant Corporation (NYSE:RNST) completed its merger with The First Bancshares, a deal that was first announced in July of 2024. The deal was valued at $1.2
Renasant Completes First Quarter Following Recent Merger
Summary
- Renasant's $1.2B merger with The First Bancshares expands its Southeastern US footprint, but the full impact remains unclear post-Q2 2025 results.
- The combined bank now controls $26.6B in assets and $21.6B in deposits, with diversified loan and deposit bases across the Southeast.
- Renasant Bank struggled with earnings growth before the merger, and recent activity has not given any indication of a significant turnaround.
- I recommend holding off on adding to RSNT positions until more clarity emerges on post-merger performance in the coming quarters.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.