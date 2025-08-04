Amazon: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amazon delivered strong earnings and double-digit revenue growth, but shares dipped after-hours due to cautious guidance and slower AWS growth.
  • AWS remains a core strength, achieving 17% YoY growth and high margins, with massive capex planned to capture future AI demand.
  • The ad business is rapidly expanding, up 23% YoY, leveraging Amazon's unique customer connection and becoming a significant profit driver.
  • Despite a sharp FCF decline from heavy investment, Amazon's robust income growth, margin expansion, and strategic positioning make it a compelling long-term buy.

Amazon Germany Services GmbH

FinkAvenue

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered strong earnings but saw its share price decline as the market was likely concerned about its guidance and AWS growth rates. That's despite strong performance in the ad business, which we've already

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire. Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get one chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio
36.59K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News