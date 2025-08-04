The S&P 500 has experienced extreme volatility this year as the Trump Administration has sought to fundamentally restructure global trading to eliminate trade imbalances, bring back manufacturing to the US, utilize the US buying power to address geopolitical conflicts, end fentanyl imports, end illegal
Does This Whiplash Market Signal A Paradigm Shift In Investing?
Summary
- We are entering a new investment paradigm marked by high US debt, a weak dollar, and inflationary pressures, favoring gold and commodities over US equities.
- Gold and gold mining stocks are in the early stages of a bull market, with historic analogs suggesting significant upside potential for both gold and miners.
- International and emerging market equities are outperforming US cap-weighted indices, signaling a rotation in market leadership that should persist in the coming years.
- To reduce risk and enhance returns, I recommend shifting exposure from US indices to precious metals, miners, and international/emerging market equities.
