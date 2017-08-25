Trucking stocks ride higher

There's strong gains in the trucking sector after Baird tips that spot truckload pricing is strong in August off of improved demand.
The firm expects a "normal" peak season in the back half of the year (Source: Bloomberg).
Lurking in the background is news that Tesla is moving closer to its all-EV truck unveiling with range reportedly at 200 miles to 300 miles.
Gainers include USA Truck (USAK +4%), Univeral Logistics Holdings (ULH +3.3%), Landstar Systems (LSTR +3.7%), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO +3.7%), ArcBest (ARCB +3.4%), Swift Transportation (SWFT +2.8%), Werner Enterprises (WERN +2.7%), Heartland Express (HTLD +2.9%), Knight Transportation (KNX +2.6%), YRC Worldwide (YRCW +2.9%), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL +2.6%) and Schneider National (SNDR +1.8%).