Voya's messy quarter looking like a beat; buyback lifted

Q3 operating EPS of $0.51 was a mile shy of estimates for $0.90, but the company's actuarial review made for a messy quarter. Analysts are placing core EPS at more like $0.94.

The company's Closed Book Variable Annuity (CBVA) adjustment actually yielded a gain of $0.51 per share. Excluding CBVA, the review yielded an after-tax loss of $0.71 per share.

Book value per share (excl. AOCI) of $60.22 vs. yesterday's close of $40.16. There were no buybacks during quarter, but the company announced a boost of $800M to the program, bringing the authorization up to just over $1B.

