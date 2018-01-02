The Information: Amazon, Salesforce seeking Oracle alternatives

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) want to move away from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) software and towards an open-source database software, according to The Information sources.

Why leave Oracle? One part financial and one part the company picking fights with its customers including notable slams against Amazon Web Services, which competes with Oracle’s cloud product.

Salesforce wants to develop its own software while Amazon turns to NoSQL.

In the December earnings call, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison said Amazon would continue to “buy Oracle technology to run their business” and said Amazon had spent $50M on software that quarter.

Amazon shares are up 1.2% .

Salesforce shares are up 1.7% .