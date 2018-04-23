Gundlach short Facebook; says regulation can pop equity bubbles

At the Ira Sohn investment conference, Jeffrey Gundlach has set up for a Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) short, saying equity bubbles can be put to an end when the regulators get involved.

He alludes to similar tops in when the U.S. tightened regulations on tobacco and on biotech.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has had his "Mike Dukakis tank moment," referring to a famous photo that dinged the campaign of the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee.

Shares are up 0.3% , trimming from midday peak but still a bit above this morning's session low.

