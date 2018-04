Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) is likely set to report operating profits that jumped 50% and beat company projections, Nikkei reports.

That's due in large part to strong sales of liquid crystal displays for tablets and TVs, as well as cost-cutting.

The company's likely to report ¥95B (about $876M) in operating profit on Thursday, ahead of the company's forecast for ¥93B.

In the year ending March 2019, the second year of a medium-term management plan, the company will look to boost sales 16% to ¥2.89T.