Elon Musk vs. Sell-side analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is explaining on Twitter why he skipped a few questions during this week's conference call.

"First, it’s important to know that Tesla is the most shorted (meaning most bet against) stock on the market & has been for a while," starts off Musk.

"The 2 questioners I ignored on the Q1 call are sell-side analysts who represent a short seller thesis, not investors," he explains.

"The reason the Bernstein question about CapEx was boneheaded was that it had already been answered in the headline of the Q1 newsletter he received beforehand, along with details in the body of the letter," fires off Musk.

Earlier in a Twitter response, Musk said the questions weren't valid or pertinent, serving only to justify a short thesis. You can judge for yourself by viewing the full Tesla earnings call transcript.

On the quarter in general, "Yeah, news is actually super good. Model S & X are producing major positive cash flow & Model 3 is about to do same," he extolls.

Tesla fell 5.54% yesterday and is now down 17.3% over the last 90 days. Shares are off 0.31% in the premarket session, turning slightly lower as the tweets started coming in.

