Dorian LPG shareholder Seacor backs BW LPG takeover offer

Dorian LPG (LPG -0.9% ) confirms BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) submitted three director nominees to stand for election at its next shareholder meeting, after receiving a revised takeover proposal from BW.

Seacor Holdings (CKH), which owns a nearly 10% stake in LPG, weighs in on the merger offer, saying it favors a business combination of the two companies.

LPG has said it has received advice from shareholders not to accept BW's latest deal, which CKH CEO Charles Fabrikant says made him feel it was appropriate to state his views.