REITs with Sears exposure drop

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), with master lease on 230 properties leased to Sears Holdings, sinks 5.3% .

Other REITs getting hurt by the news are CBL (CBL -3.7% ) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI -0.9% ). Both have a lower occupancy/tenant sales than other REITs with Sears exposure and may have a harder time filling new vacancies, according to Bloomberg Intelligence's Lindsay Dutch.

Simon Property (SPG +0.1% ), Macerich (MAC -0.4% ), and Taubman (TCO +0.1% )--which all have some exposure to Sears--have strong occupancy rates and higher tenant sales, Dutch says. Also, their exposure has decreased and they've been proactive in recapturing some Sears store space, she adds.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

