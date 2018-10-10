REITs with Sears exposure drop

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), with master lease on 230 properties leased to Sears Holdings, sinks 5.3%.
Other REITs getting hurt by the news are CBL (CBL -3.7%) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI -0.9%). Both have a lower occupancy/tenant sales than other REITs with Sears exposure and may have a harder time filling new vacancies, according to Bloomberg Intelligence's Lindsay Dutch.
Simon Property (SPG +0.1%), Macerich (MAC -0.4%), and Taubman (TCO +0.1%)--which all have some exposure to Sears--have strong occupancy rates and higher tenant sales, Dutch says. Also, their exposure has decreased and they've been proactive in recapturing some Sears store space, she adds.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
