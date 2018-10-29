Equinor makes new Johan Castberg oil discovery

Equinor (EQNR +0.2% ) says it has found more oil near its Johan Castberg field in the Arctic Barents Sea.

EQNR says the Skruis exploration well, its first operated exploration well drilled this year in the Barents Sea, indicated a volume of 12M-25M recoverable barrels of oil; the entire Castberg field is estimated to hold 450M-650M barrels.

The discovery is important, the company says, as it helps to determine the size of the Johan Castberg resource base which is currently being developed.

EQNR plans to drill three wells in the Barents Sea this year and participate as a partner in a fourth.