FT: Spotify plans in-car voice-controlled music player

Spotify (SPOT +0.9% ) is planning its first push into hardware this year, via a voice-controlled in-car music player, the Financial Times reports.

That's a move that could break it away somewhat from dependence on devices made by Apple (AAPL +0.9% ), Google (GOOG +1.3% , GOOGL +1.3% ) and Amazon.com (AMZN +0.8% ), even as those three giants push their own music services.

Spotify's device would be built by Flex (FLEX +2.3% ) and cost about $100 -- cheaper than most brand-name car stereos, according to the report.

It would sync to the car's system via Bluetooth, as well as feature preset buttons corresponding to playlists along with the voice control (based on its in-house Spotify Voice, which began rolling out last year).