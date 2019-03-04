Plastic price drop pressuring chemicals companies?

Companies including Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) have brought a wave of new capacity on stream over the past couple of years to take advantage of low-cost shale gas as a feedstock.

But the prices of commonly used plastics have fallen sharply since last summer, as a surge in supply from new plants coming on stream in the U.S. has met flagging demand growth, particularly in China, FT reports.

The price in China of high-density polyethylene, a benchmark for other similar plastics, has dropped by 18% from its peak last summer, according to ICIS, a petrochemical market information service.

