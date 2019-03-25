ITC finds Fujifilm infringed Sony's magnetic tape patents

Sony (NYSE:SNE) has won a round at the International Trade Commission in a long-running dispute over magnetic tape storage.

The ITC says Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) infringed on two Sony patents and has recommended an import ban on some of its magnetic tape cartridges, Bloomberg reports.

That now heads to the Trump administration, which could overturn it on policy grounds.

Last year, the body issued an import ban against Sony's storage tapes, though Sony says it has designed around Fujifilm's patents in the case.