PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation
Jul. 22, 2019 8:30 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)PPGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to acquire Dexmet Corporation, a manufacturer of specialty materials for surfaces in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.
- The transaction is expected to close in 3Q19.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- “The acquisition of Dexmet will enable PPG to provide further value to our customers by enhancing our range of product offerings, expanding our research and development capabilities, and increasing our market reach across PPG’s aerospace, automotive and industrial coatings businesses,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer.