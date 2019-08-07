Vereit Q2 FFO beats; year guidance reaffirmed

Vereit (NYSE:VER) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 18 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 16 cents and stayed at the same level as a year ago.

On a total basis, adjusted FFO of $177.1M fell from $178.8M in the year-ago period.

Q2 rental revenue of $312.0M decreased from $315.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 EBITDA of $482.0M increased from $161.5M a year earlier.

Reaffirms 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance range of 68 cents-70 cents.

Regarding shareholder lawsuits against the company, Vereit has settled claims of shareholders who held shares of common stock and swaps referencing common stock representing ~35.3% of its outstanding common stock held at the end of the period covered by the various pending shareholder actions for approximately $245.4M.

In connection with a settlement between the SEC and Vereit's former manager and certain of its principals, ~2.9M Limited Partner OP units of VEREIT's Operating Partnership, which were owned by principals of the former manager, were forfeited and canceled on July 26, 2019, along with $6.4M in associated dividends that have not been paid on those units since October 2015.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

