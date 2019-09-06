American mechanic charged with sabotage

A mechanic with American Airline Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been charged in federal court with sabotaging the navigation system of a flight bound for the Bahamas from Miami by inserting a piece of foam into the inlet of the plane's air data module.

The mechanic claims his intention wasn't to cause harm to the aircraft, but to cause a delay or have the flight cancelled in anticipation of obtaining overtime work.

The American flight was canceled and the plane was put out of service.

Earlier this year, American claimed in a lawsuit that some mechanics were unlawfully engaging in a slowdown to gain leverage in labor negotiations.