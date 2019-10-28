Genworth Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gnw has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.