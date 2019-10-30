Facebook +3.6% after double-digit Q3 gains

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 3.6% postmarket after topping consensus views with its Q3 earnings, with strong double-digit gains across nearly all metrics.

Revenues grew nearly 29% to $17.65B, and mobile advertising's share of the total grew to 94% from a year-ago 92%.

Daily active users were up 9% to 1.62B on average for September. Meanwhile, monthly active users rose 8% to 2.45B as of Sept. 30.

The company now estimates 2.2B people use one of the "family" -- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger -- every day on average, and 2.8B use at least one each month.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg's initial commentary is typically understated: "We had a good quarter and our community and business continue to grow."

Operating income rose 24% to $7.185B, and net income rose 19% to $6.09B.

Liquidity was $52.27B at quarter's end.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

