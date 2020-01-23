BCE investing C$400M in Hamilton broadband

Bell Canada (BCE +0.5% ) is moving forward with a C$400M investment to expand broadband Internet in Hamilton, Ontario.

That marks the biggest digital infrastructure investment in city history and will go to improve access in both urban and rural areas.

It will include direct fiber connections to more than 200,000 residential and commercial locations at no cost to taxpayers, offering speeds up to 1.5 gigabits per second.

It also includes expanding Bell Wireless Home Internet service to 8,000 rural Hamilton homes.