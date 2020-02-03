Falcon Minerals cut at Credit Suisse following disappointing outlook

Falcon Minerals (FLMN -10.9% ) falls to all-time lows as Credit Suisse downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $6 price target, cut from $7, saying the company's disappointing Q4 guidance in a recent investor presentation capped off a "challenged" 2019.

Credit Suisse's Betty Jiang says Falcon's discount valuation is warranted given the miner's limited growth visibility beyond Hooks Ranch.

Jiang says Falcon's pre-released Q4 production missed her total production by 18% and oil production by 10%.

FLMN's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish while its Quant Rating is Neutral.