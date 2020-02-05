AbbVie's Rinvoq successful in second late-stage psoriatic arthritis study

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SELECT-PsA 1, evaluating RINVOQ (upadacitinib) in adults with psoriatic arthritis (PA) who failed to respond adequately to or were intolerant of DMARD (disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug) therapy.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant proportion of treated patients achieving ACR20 (20% improvement in PA) at week 12 versus placebo. Specifically, 71% and 79% of participants receiving 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, of RINVOQ achieved ACR20 compared to 36% in the control arm (p<0.0001).

Both doses of RINVOQ demonstrated non-inferiority to Humira (adalimumab) as measured by ACR20 at week 12 while the 30 mg dose also showed superiority.

No new safety signals were observed.

A sister Phase 3, SELECT-PsA 2, was also successful.

Results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and publication.

The FDA approved the JAK inhibitor in August 2019 for rheumatoid arthritis.