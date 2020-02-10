Corcept prevails in Korlym patent challenge; shares up 4%

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT +3.8% ) is up on 66% higher volume in reaction to its win in a challenge to a key patent protecting Cushing's disease med Korlym (mifepristone) which accounts for all of the company's sales.

The USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled that would-be competitor Neptune Generics failed to prove that the patent, U.S. No. 8,921,348 for optimizing levels of mifepristone, does not represent a new invention.