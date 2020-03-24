Callaway Golf rallies off Cowen confidence

Cowen pushes Callaway Golf (ELY +15.8% ) to an Outperform rating on a valuation call after having it limed up at Market Perform.

"We estimate the current market cap of $828MM and enterprise value of $1.1B assigns too little value to the company's core golf business. On our FY21 estimates, which assume more normalized demand off our lowered FY20 estimates, we model ELY to return to $0.89 in EPS vs. $0.43 in FY20 and $1.10 in FY19."

Cowen's price target of $11 reps another 34% upside for shares even after today's rally.