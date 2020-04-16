Hilton Worldwide (HLT -0.8% ) reports preliminary Q1 results.

The hotel operator says RevPAR was up 1% in January, fell 4% in February and is estimated to have fallen to 56% to 58% in March.

Hilton says occupancy rates are currently ~17% for the Americas region and ~13% for the EMEA region. China is on the mend, with an occupancy rate up to 22% from a low of 9%.

"We cannot presently estimate the financial impact of this unprecedented situation, which is highly dependent on the severity and duration of the pandemic, but we expect it will continue to have a significant adverse impact on our results of operations."

SEC Form 8-K