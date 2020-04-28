Trinity (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $573.48M (-5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.