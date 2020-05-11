KeyBanc data suggests that Apple's (AAPL +0.9% ) iPhone sales fell sharply in April, with retail stores mostly closed and heavy pressure on consumer spending.

The phone's sales dropped 77% Y/Y and 56% from the previous month, KeyBanc says.

Online sales rose from March, but weren't able to offset the store closures, the firm says.

And a "modest bump" in phone sales in the second half of April is probably due to stimulus payments, but may not be sustainable, it says.