New clinical data on Aptose Biosciences' (NASDAQ:APTO) CG-806, an oral, FLT3/BTK cluster selective kinase inhibitor, was presented at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association.

Early clinical findings from a Phase 1 a/b dose escalation trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CG-806 in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) reviewed CG-806 data for eight patients.

The treatment led to lymphocytosis in two CLL patients and delivered complete inhibition of phospho-BTK and multiple oncogenic survival pathways in all patients receiving ≥ 300mg BID.

Plasma from CG-806 treated patients completely inhibited phospho-FLT3, suggesting current dose levels may be therapeutic in patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

CG-806 was well-tolerated with no drug-related dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events.

These data continue to support further dose escalation of CG-806.

Separately, Aptose has submitted an IND for a parallel Phase 1 a/b clinical study of CG-806 in patients with relapsed or refractory FLT3-mutant or FLT3-wildtype AML.