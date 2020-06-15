Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats drops its plan to operate its own food delivery kitchens as the company works to cut costs.

In late 2018, Uber opened an Eats Delivery Hub in Paris that rented out kitchen space to restaurants wanting to make delivery food for Eats.

Uber quietly shut the Hub at the end of 2019.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Uber Eats, tells FT: "At this point, we don’t have a desire ourselves to own real estate. We’ve had a few pilots, but no intention at this stage to start our own proprietary network of dark kitchens, or warehouses . . . or however you call them.";

Uber will instead focus on convincing existing restaurants to create new menus and brands to be prepared at the same location.

Rival DoorDash (DOORD) opened its first delivery kitchen last October in the San Francisco Bay Area. The kitchen is currently at full capacity with six tenants.

Related: In last month's Q1 report, Uber reported Eats bookings growth of 54% Y/Y, which helped offset the 3% drop in Rides bookings.