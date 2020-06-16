Construction and industrial stocks are on the rise but off earlier highs, following reports that the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1T infrastructure proposal: FLR +8.2% , VMC +8.4% , EXP +8.5% , MLM +6.7% , CAT +5.1% , SUM +9.2% , ACM +6% , J +4.6% , PWR +3.6% .

Still sporting double-digit percentage gains: USCR +19.5% , GVA +19.4% , CX +10.7% .

Steel stocks: X +9.4% , CLF +9.3% , NUE +5.6% , STLD +5.1% , CMC +6.2% .

Copper names: FCX +3.1% , TECK +1.1% .

Aluminum stocks: AA +3.1% , CENX +7.7% .

But Compass Point analysts caution against "falling prey to the infrastructure spending mirage... we remain unconvinced given practical limitations and political undercurrents," according to Bloomberg.