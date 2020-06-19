In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed is adding three new scenarios to banks' annual stress tests, using its severely adverse scenario unveiled in February as a starting point to provide a sensitivity analysis for the three paths. In its original scenario, the unemployment rate was less severe than than the recent drop in employment and output in Q2, but more severe than what occurred in the debt markets. In a speech today, Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said new scenarios are:

A rapid V-shaped recovery that regains much of output and employment declines by the end of the year; A slower, more U-shaped recovery in which only a small share of lost output and employment is regains in 2020; and A double-dip recession with a short-lived recovery followed by a severe drop in activity later this year due to a second wave of measures to contain the virus.