In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed is adding three new scenarios to banks' annual stress tests, using its severely adverse scenario unveiled in February as a starting point to provide a sensitivity analysis for the three paths.
In its original scenario, the unemployment rate was less severe than than the recent drop in employment and output in Q2, but more severe than what occurred in the debt markets.
In a speech today, Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said new scenarios are:
A rapid V-shaped recovery that regains much of output and employment declines by the end of the year;
A slower, more U-shaped recovery in which only a small share of lost output and employment is regains in 2020; and
A double-dip recession with a short-lived recovery followed by a severe drop in activity later this year due to a second wave of measures to contain the virus.
Quarles emphasizes that "these are not forecasts by the Fed or me, only plausible scenarios that span the range of where many private forecasters think the economy could be headed."
The Fed will disclose stress test results using the February 2020 scenario, providing company-specific and aggregate results.
For the sensitivity analysis, it will provide key details about the three downside risk paths for the economy and targeted adjustments. It will not provide firm-specific results, but will provide results aggregated across banks that will compare how the banking system as a whole would fare under the three distinct views of the future.
This year the Fed will disclose results of the Dodd-Frank Act stress tests ("DFAST") and the related Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR") at the same time.
The central bank plans to provide all banks subject to stress testing with a stress capital buffer requirement based on the February 2020 scenario, under its new approach integrating stress testing with capital requirements.
Financials are leading the stock market down — (XLF -1.2%); Dow slides 0.8%, Nasdaq falls 0.3%, and S&P 500 falls 0.6%.
By name, Bank of America (BAC -1.4%), Citigroup (C -2.1%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.6%), Goldman Sachs (GS -0.8%), and Morgan Stanley.
The regional banks fall even further; (KRE -2.6%).
By name, PNC Financial (PNC -2.6%), Truist (TFC -2.4%), Regions Financial (RF -2.6%), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -2.5%), and Citizens Bancshares are among banks undergoing the stress tests this year.