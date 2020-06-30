Google (GOOG +0.3% , GOOGL +0.4% ) has acquired North, maker of computer interfaces and smart glasses.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Google says the acquisition will support its striving toward "ambient computing," when devices work together and "hepfulness is all around you."

The company will join a Google team based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada (North's hometown).

North was founded in 2012. In its own post it notes a product update alongside the acquisition: "We are winding down Focals 1.0 and we will not be shipping Focals 2.0, but we hope you will continue the journey with us as we start this next chapter."