PolyPid (PYPD -2.7% ) enrolls and randomizes first patient in the SHIELD I trial, the Company's first of two Phase 3 trials of lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection (soft tissue).

The company expects to enroll 619 to 900 patients in the study that will assess the efficacy and safety of D-PLEX 100 administered simultaneously with Standard of Care (SoC) treatment compared to a SoC-treated control arm.

The primary endpoint is the infection rate, measured by the number of patients with at least one abdominal incisional infection event within 30 days after the surgery.

In Phase 2 trial, D-PLEX 100 has demonstrated significant decrease in surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery with colorectal resection.

The company plans to launch the second Phase 3 trial for the same indication after about six months.