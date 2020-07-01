PolyPid (PYPD -2.7%) enrolls and randomizes first patient in the SHIELD I trial, the Company's first of two Phase 3 trials of lead product candidate D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection (soft tissue).
The company expects to enroll 619 to 900 patients in the study that will assess the efficacy and safety of D-PLEX100 administered simultaneously with Standard of Care (SoC) treatment compared to a SoC-treated control arm.
The primary endpoint is the infection rate, measured by the number of patients with at least one abdominal incisional infection event within 30 days after the surgery.
In Phase 2 trial, D-PLEX100 has demonstrated significant decrease in surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery with colorectal resection.
The company plans to launch the second Phase 3 trial for the same indication after about six months.
D-PLEX100 is designed for a prolonged and constant release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs.