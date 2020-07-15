SoftBank's Arm raising chip tech prices - Reuters

During recent customer talks, SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Arm reportedly pressed for price increases that could raise overall license costs by up to four times for some customers.

License costs can total millions of dollars, and Reuters sources say the threat of hikes has customers considering non-Arm alternatives.

Arm's license revenue grew 6% Y/Y to $582M in the most recent fiscal year. Royalties fell 2% to $1.08B in the same period. The company has invested heavily in new chip technology.

Last week, Arm spun off two IoT businesses to SoftBank to focus on the chip business.

Earlier this week, WSJ sources said SoftBank is considering its Arm options, including a full or partial sale or public offering.