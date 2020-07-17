Bank of America gives BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) credit for a strong quarter that saw revenue top expectations and well-controlled expenses.

"Overall, solid results in a tough backdrop, and given expectations for a healthy flow/growth outlook over time and active capital return and expense management," sums up analyst Michael Carrier.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on BlackRock and price objective of $633 (22X the 2021 EPS estimate). The price objective is above the average sell-side price target on BlackRock of $604.11.

Shares of BlackRock are up 1.71% premarket to $576.66.

